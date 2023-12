FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) rushes during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Bills premier edge rusher Von Miller says his surgically repaired right knee has shown gradually improvement with Buffalo preparing to host his former team on Monday night. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)

Dallas Police are looking for Buffalo Bills defensive standout Von Miller. An arrest warrant has been issued for Miller who is accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.

The alleged assault happened around 11:00 yesterday morning in the 31-hundred-block of North Harwood Street. Police say Miller and the victim were arguing before the physical assault. He left the scene before police arrived. The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries.