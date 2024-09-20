Dallas Preacher, Teacher Resigns After Inappropriate Relationship

Another North Texas church has seen a leader resign amid questionable circumstances. Trinity Bible Church of Dallas has announced that lead preacher Steven J. Lawson has been removed from all ministry responsibilities after confessing to an “inappropriate relationship” with a woman.

Lawson has also resigned as a board member and teaching fellow with Ligonier Ministries and Reformation Bible College in Florida. According to the church’s website, Lawson is married with four children. He’s also the author of over two-dozen books. The church is not offering any details regarding the relationship, or the woman.