Cars that stalled in high water sit in receding flood waters in Dallas, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Heavy rain in Dallas is to blame for major flash flooding. The area saw nearly ten inches of rainfall in the span of six hours overnight.

The downpour led to several roadways to become flooded, including a portion of Interstate 30.

Photos and video on social media showed people needing to be rescued from cars stranded in the floodwaters.