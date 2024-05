A billion-dollar bond package for city upgrades appears to be headed for approval by Dallas voters. With nearly 90-percent of the vote counted in Dallas County, each of the ten propositions on Saturday’s ballot has anywhere from 70-percent to 86-percent approval. If officially passed, upgrades will take place over the next five years.

Mayor Eric Johnson spoke at an election “watch party” Saturday night, telling supporters that Dallas has “become a city that the rest of America yearns for.”