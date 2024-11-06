Dallas Voters Decriminalize Small Amounts Of Marijuana

Dallas voters yesterday approved the decriminalization of small amounts of marijuana despite it still being illegal for recreational use in Texas. The Dallas County elections office reports about 65-percent of voters favored decriminalization by voting in favor of Proposition R.

The approval prevents police from arresting or citing people for possessing up to four ounces of the drug. The exception would be for felony investigations involving violence or narcotics. Officers will also be barred from using the smell of pot as a probable cause for searches or seizures.