Dallas Woman Charged With Murder-For-Hire Of Her Husband

A Dallas woman is charged with murder-for-hire for her husband’s death a year ago. The U.S. Justice Department says Jennifer Faith tricked her boyfriend into killing her husband, Jamie Faith, an American Airlines executive. She reportedly used fake email accounts and phony evidence to convince Darrin Lopez that her husband was physically and sexually abusing her.

Dallas police say Lopez killed Jamie Faith last October as the couple walked their dog. Jennifer Faith faces life in prison or possibly the death penalty. Lopez faces ten-years in prison for murder.