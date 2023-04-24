LOCALTRENDING

Damage Assessments Being Done Following Sunday’s Wind Storm

jsalinasBy 32 views
0

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Teams with the National Weather Service in Brownsville are assessing the damage following the fierce wind and rain storm Sunday afternoon.

Strong gusty winds from a fast-moving squall line pulled down numerous power poles, damaged some metal buildings, and tore limbs from trees in Cameron and Willacy counties. Preliminary reports show wind gusts hit up to 68 miles an hour. AEP Texas says about 33,000 customers lost electricity at the height of the storm.

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board activated its emergency plan in response to the damage. That puts its repair crews on 12-hour shifts to restore power. No injuries have been reported from either Sunday’s storm, nor from the rain, wind, and hail storm that hit Friday.

39 Bodies Dug Up In Cult Investigation Of Pastor In Kenya

Previous article

Musk: SpaceX Pad Should Be Ready In One Or Two Months

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL