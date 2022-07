SpaceX is assessing the damage following a giant explosion and fire at its rocket testing and launch facility on Boca Chica Beach Monday afternoon.

The explosion was felt several miles away and reportedly blew out the windows of homes near the Starship base.

SpaceX was ground testing the prototype Starship rocket’s 33 Raptor engines when the explosion occurred at around 4:30. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the blast happened during a “spin start test” of the rocket’s engines.