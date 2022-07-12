Damage To Starship Booster Being Assessed Following Explosion At Space-X Boca Chica Base

Analysts are indicating that the fiery explosion at the SpaceX base on Boca Chica Beach may have dealt a serious setback to efforts to conduct the first orbital launch of a Starship prototype this year.

The explosion Monday afternoon occurred at the base of a Super Heavy booster rocket as SpaceX was ground testing its 33 Raptor engines. The base of the rocket became engulfed in a massive ball of flames. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted that a team is still assessing the damage.

The FAA has not yet said if it will investigate the incident. No one was injured but the explosion was felt several miles away and reportedly blew out the windows of some homes near the Starship base.