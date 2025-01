Houston Mayor John Whitmire is under fire for going to see a dance performance. He was in the audience on Friday, watching a group called Shen Yun. His posts to social media praised the “rich spiritual heritage of ancient China.” That was met by angry comments, linking the troupe to a fringe religious movement called Falun Gong, which has been supportive of President-elect Donalt Trump. The mayor’s posts have since been deleted.