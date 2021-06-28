Dangerous Delta Variant Detected In Texas, Valley Health Officials Warn It’s Heading Here

It’s not here yet – but it will be. Local health officials warn it’s just a matter of time before the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus begins spreading in the Valley, and the time is now for anyone who hasn’t gotten a coronavirus vaccine to get one. Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo is pointing specifically to the younger set:

Interviewed on KURV’s Valley’s Morning News, Castillo said young people not getting vaccinated will keep the more dangerous Delta variant alive, putting themselves and their friends at risk, and potentially over-burdening area hospitals. Castillo says there’s no reason for anyone to not get the COVID vaccine, which is widely available and free.