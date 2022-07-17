Dangerous Liquid Nitrogen Discharge Confirmed At Space-X Boca Chica Base

Federal and state agencies are confirming there was a discharge of dangerous liquid nitrogen at the SpaceX rocket testing and launch facility on Boca Chica Beach.

Bloomberg reports an unknown amount of liquid nitrogen was released near the launchpad on July 8th. That was three days before the fiery explosion that occurred at the base of a Super Heavy booster rocket that was undergoing engine testing.

Liquid nitrogen can cause cryogenic burns and its vapors can kill. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department says the discharge did not impact its property nor federal wildlife refuge property.