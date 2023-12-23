Daniel Perry Not On End-Of-Year Pardon List

A man convicted of murder who Governor Greg Abbott said he would pardon is not on the end-of-year list for pardons.

Daniel Perry was found guilty in April for the 2020 shooting death of Black Lives Matter protester Garrett Foster. Abbott was quick to post on social media that he would grant Perry a pardon as soon as a request hit his desk. The governor’s office announced on Thursday three pardons on theft and marijuana possession offenses that date way back.

The marijuana conviction happened in 2010, while the two theft convictions were in 1990 and 1978. According to the news release, the pardons were recommended by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.