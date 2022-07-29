LOCAL

Daniel Silva Named New Chief Of RGV Partnership

Daniel Silva; Photo courtesy rgvpartnership.com

A change at the top of the Valley’s regional chamber of commerce. The Rio Grande Valley Partnership has named Daniel Silva as its new president and CEO.

The change was first reported by the Rio Grande Guardian. Silva is leaving his post as CEO of the Mission Economic Development Corporation to take the helm of the Partnership.

Silva succeeds Sergio Contreras who has headed the Partnership for the past almost six years. Contreras left to become CEO of the full-service law firm Atlas, Hall, and Rodriguez.

