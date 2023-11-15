DART Security Officer Shoots Passenger Who Assaulted Him

Police are investigating after a security officer shot a man on a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train Monday night.

A DART spokesman says 45-year-old Ivy Mathis reportedly assaulted the security officer who caught him riding the Red Line train without a ticket. When the officer told him to get off the train, Mathis allegedly responded by punching him repeatedly in the face.

The security officer shot Mathis in the arm. Mathis has a long criminal record, including assault and auto theft, and has been caught riding DART trains without a ticket at least 16-times.