“Data Security Incident” Hits BPUB

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board is acknowledging what it’s calling a “data security incident” that it says “impacted its systems.”

In a news release Monday, the BPUB didn’t provide details of the incident but said it is working to determine its exact impact and scope, and to remove all infections from its devices and systems. The BPUB also said it’s too early to know the source of the incident but that it’s working with outside cybersecurity and data privacy professionals in its investigation.

The news release didn’t say when the incident occurred nor when it was discovered.