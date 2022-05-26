Daughter And Her Best Friends ‘are all gone now,’ Dad Says

George Rodriguez holds up a picture of his grandson, Jose Flores, Jr., one of victims in Tuesday's shootings at Robb Elementary School, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (Kin Man Hui/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

(AP) — Jacklyn Cazares hadn’t yet reached her 10th birthday, but her father described her as a tough-minded “firecracker” always looking to help people in need.

Jacklyn and her second cousin, Annabelle Rodriguez, were especially tight with three other classmates at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Now, Javier Cazares says, “they are all gone.”

The girls were among 19 students killed Tuesday when an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself in a fourth-grade classroom Tuesday at the school in the southwestern Texas town and began to kill. Their families can only cling to memories, and each other.