Daughter Of 1 Of 3 Missing Women In Mexico Hasn’t Lost Hope

jsalinasBy
In these undated photos provided by the Penitas Police Department, from left are sisters Maritza Rios, 47, and Marina Rios, 48, and their friend, Dora Saenz, 53. On Friday, March 10, 2023, authorities said the three women haven't been heard from since traveling from Texas into Mexico on Feb. 24 to sell clothes at a flea market. (Courtesy of Penitas Police Department via AP)

(AP) — The daughter of one of two sisters from Texas who went missing in Mexico along with their friend three weeks ago says she hasn’t lost hope that they’ll be located.

Maria Guadalupe Ramirez tells KRGV-TV in Weslaco, “We are waiting for them to come back home.” The FBI says the agency was unable to comment on the investigation. The FBI says it “relentlessly pursues all options when it comes to protecting the American people.”

Mexican authorities also say they are investigating. The sisters crossed into Mexico on Feb. 24 to travel to a flea market in the state of Nuevo Leon.

