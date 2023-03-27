Daunting Recovery Underway In Tornado-Devastated Mississippi

Debris is what remains from a house destroyed by the Friday night tornado in Rolling Folk, Miss., on Sunday morning, March 26, 2023. The area is quiet after families, friends and neighbors spent most of Saturday trying to salvage their possessions. The tornado was part of a system of severe weather that moved through several southern states causing death and destruction. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

(AP) — Help began pouring into one of the poorest regions of the U.S. after a deadly tornado tore a path of destruction in Mississippi even as furious new storms struck Georgia. At least 25 people were killed and dozens of others were injured in Mississippi as the massive storm ripped through several towns on its hour-long path Friday night. On Sunday, search and recovery crews resumed the daunting task of digging through the debris of flattened and battered homes, commercial buildings and municipal offices after hundreds of people were displaced.