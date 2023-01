Singer-songwriter David Crosby is dead at the age of 81. Crosby was a founding member of influential 60s rock bands the Byrds and Crosby, as well as Stills & Nash, which later became Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

His wife said in a statement to Variety that he died surrounded by family after battling a long illness. Crosby was elected to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.