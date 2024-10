The man who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home is being sentenced to life without parole.

A judge in the state trial handed down the sentence on David DePape’s aggravated kidnapping conviction in his 2022 attack on Paul Pelosi with a hammer. He broke into the Pelosi’s’ home looking for the then-House Speaker, with plans to hold her hostage. DePape was previously sentenced to 30 years in prison in his federal case.