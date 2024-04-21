David Pecker To Be First Witness In Trump’s Hush Money Trial

File photo; Former President of the United States Donald Trump (Jefferson Siegel for The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Magazine publisher David Pecker is set to be the first witness in former President Trump’s criminal hush money trial on Monday.

According to the New York Times, Pecker is expected to tesitfy about conversations with Trump about the hush money payments. Pecker, who was the publisher of the National Enquirer in 2016, admitted to running a “catch-and-kill” plan in order to help Trump in the election that year.

Also expected to testify are former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen, Stormy Daniels, and aide Hope Hicks.