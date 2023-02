Police in Canada say a city bus drove into a day care north of Montreal, leaving two children dead and six injured.

Laval police spokesperson Erika Landry says the 51-year-old bus driver was arrested and charged with careless driving and homicide after the Wednesday morning crash. Landry did not elaborate on the basis for the charges or release the driver’s name.

An eyewitness says that immediately after the crash, the driver stepped out of the bus, ripped his clothes off and started screaming.