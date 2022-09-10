Day Of Terror In Memphis Leaves Family And Friends Bereft

Mourners pray in the parking lot of an AutoZone, which was one of several crime scenes left in the wake of a shooting spree Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 in Memphis, Tenn. Police say a gunman terrorized Memphis for hours as he cruised the streets shooting people, apparently at random. Four people were killed and three others were wounded.. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)

Mourners pray in the parking lot of an AutoZone, which was one of several crime scenes left in the wake of a shooting spree Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 in Memphis, Tenn. Police say a gunman terrorized Memphis for hours as he cruised the streets shooting people, apparently at random. Four people were killed and three others were wounded.. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)

(AP) — A day of terror that left four dead and three wounded in a Tennessee city this week tore a hole in the hearts of those left behind. They include the grandmother of three children who were left without parents, a man who lay down beside his fallen best friend and refused to leave, and a daughter whose wounded father is her “whole world.” Police have so far released few details of the rampage that sent Memphis into lockdown as a shooter drove around town for hours, opening fire on people and streaming some of the attacks on social media. Police arrested 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly on Wednesday night when he surrendered after a car chase and charged him with first-degree murder.