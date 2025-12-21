A daycare worker who pleaded guilty following the death of a four-year-old boy will not be going to prison.

A Cameron County judge decided to give Karen Silva ten years of probation yesterday. Silva was arrested in June after the death of Logan Urbina, who was found inside a van at the daycare where she worked. She pleaded guilty and received a five-year prison sentence last month.

The judge decided to grant Silva probation based on testimony that she is pregnant and faces possible complications if she is sent to prison. Silva will also be deported to Mexico after overstaying her visa.