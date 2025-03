A plan to do away with the twice-a-tear time change in Texas is not sitting well with some.

Health experts are taking issue with legislation that would keep the state on Daylight Saving Time, instead of Standard Time.

Dr. Vincent Mysliwiec, with U-T Health San Antonio, says that waking up when it’s dark is not healthy. And it’s more difficult to go to bed when it’s light out is later. Even if the legislation were to pass, Texas would still need federal approval to make this happen.