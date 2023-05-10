Days After Texas Bus Stop Crash, Little Info On The Victims

Migrants hold flowers and listen to speakers during a vigil for the eight migrants that were killed and several others that were injured the day before while waiting at a bus stop, in Brownsville, Texas, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Gonzalez)

(AP) — Two days after eight people were killed when an SUV slammed into a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas, information on the victims remains scarce. That has left relatives of missing people scrambling to locate loved ones and pleading for information. Police say 18 people were hit and 10 were critically injured. All the victims are said to be male, and several from Venezuela. But none of them have been officially named. Officials say formal identifications have been complicated by circumstances of the crash, including that many victims did not have official identification on them at the time. Authorities believe the driver lost control after running a red light Sunday and plowed into a crowd outside a migrant shelter.