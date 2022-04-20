TRENDINGWORLD

‘Days or hours left’: Russia Tightens The Noose In Mariupol

jsalinasBy 8 views
0
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and European Council President Charles Michel attend a news conference after their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

(AP) — Russian forces have pressured a stubborn pocket of resistance in Mariupol amid renewed hopes Wednesday for an evacuation of thousands of civilians from the shattered port city.

A Ukrainian who said he was among hundreds holed up in a sprawling steel mill pleaded for help via video and said the officers and civilians inside the plant “may have only a few days or hours left.” Mariupol is a key battleground in Moscow’s new onslaught to take control of Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland.

Russian forces have intensified their attacks along a boomerang-shaped front hundreds of miles long elsewhere in what is known as the Donbas. If successful, the offensive would carve Ukraine in two and give President Vladimir Putin a badly needed victory.

 

Court Halts South Carolina Plan For Firing Squad Execution

Previous article

Arizona Wildfire Doubles In Size Near College Town

Next article

You may also like

More in TRENDING