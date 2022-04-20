‘Days or hours left’: Russia Tightens The Noose In Mariupol

(AP) — Russian forces have pressured a stubborn pocket of resistance in Mariupol amid renewed hopes Wednesday for an evacuation of thousands of civilians from the shattered port city.

A Ukrainian who said he was among hundreds holed up in a sprawling steel mill pleaded for help via video and said the officers and civilians inside the plant “may have only a few days or hours left.” Mariupol is a key battleground in Moscow’s new onslaught to take control of Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland.

Russian forces have intensified their attacks along a boomerang-shaped front hundreds of miles long elsewhere in what is known as the Donbas. If successful, the offensive would carve Ukraine in two and give President Vladimir Putin a badly needed victory.