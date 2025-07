FILE - Washington Commanders jerseys are displayed at an event to unveil the NFL football team's new identity, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, file)

FILE - Washington Commanders jerseys are displayed at an event to unveil the NFL football team's new identity, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, file)

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser says she’s not concerned about President Trump’s recent comments when it comes to the NFL.

Bowser is downplaying a recent post by the president that included a demand for the Washington Commanders to go back to being called the Redskins as part of any deal to get a new stadium on federal land in the district.

Team owner Josh Harris has said the team will not be changing its name back.