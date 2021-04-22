DC Statehood Approved By House As Senate Fight Looms

In this April 21, 2021, photo, Del. Eleanor Holmes-Norton, D-D.C., center, joined from left by Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks at a news conference ahead of the House vote on H.R. 51- the Washington, D.C. Admission Act, on Capitol Hill in Washington (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

In this April 21, 2021, photo, Del. Eleanor Holmes-Norton, D-D.C., center, joined from left by Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks at a news conference ahead of the House vote on H.R. 51- the Washington, D.C. Admission Act, on Capitol Hill in Washington (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(AP) — A decades long-movement to reshape the American political map has taken an important further step. The House of Representatives on Thursday approved a bill that would turn the nation’s capital into the 51st state. The bill proposes creating a new state with one representative and two senators.

A tiny sliver of land including the White House, the U.S. Capitol and the National Mall would remain as a federal district. While it was long expected to clear the House, the proposal faces a far tougher fight in the Senate. There, simple Democratic control won’t be enough to overcome strong Republican opposition.