De La Cruz Unhappy With Republicans Who Voted Against McCarthy

Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz is blasting the small group of Republican lawmakers who helped oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for his leadership position yesterday.

De La Cruz released a statement calling the group “opportunists” who selfishly joined forces with Democrats to remove McCarthy as speaker. The McAllen Republican called yesterday’s vote a distraction from solving the border crisis and urged colleagues to “end this political drama and focus their attention on delivering results for the American people.”

De La Cruz voted against the measure to oust McCarthy as speaker, while South Texas Democratic Congressmen Vicente Gonzalez and Henry Cuellar both voted for the resolution.