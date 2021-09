The DEA is issuing a warning concerning an alarming increase in the number of counterfeit pills laced with deadly fentanyl. DEA Administrator Anne Milgram says the fake pills are usually marketed as prescription drugs, but instead contain the synthetic opioid, often in lethal doses.

This year, the agency has seized nearly ten-million fake pills with fentanyl with countless more sold, many online. According to Milgram, two out of every five pills laced with fentanyl contains a deadly dose.