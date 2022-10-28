DEA Preparing For Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday

The Drug Enforcement Administration is gearing up for another National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this weekend.

The event offers anonymous disposal of unwanted prescription medications at more than 4,000 local drop off locations around the country. The DEA calls the event an opportunity to dispose of prescription medicines in your homes that may be misused.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day takes place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There are 10 drop-off locations in the Rio Grande Valley:

https://apps.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/NTBI/ntbi.do?_flowId=public-lite-flow