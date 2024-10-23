Deadline Is Friday To Apply For Mail-In Ballot In Texas

As early voting continues in Texas, the deadline to apply for a ballot by mail is Friday of this week. The application must be received by that date, and not just postmarked.

The application form for a mail-in ballot can be printed from the Texas Secretary of State’s website. The form must be signed, and the applicant will need to provide their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security Number.

The application can then be mailed to the early voting clerk in the applicant’s county.