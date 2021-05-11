Deadline Nears For Valley Victims To Apply For Winter Storm Disaster Aid

Homeowners, renters, and business owners in Hidalgo, Cameron, and Willacy counties who suffered damage during February’s destructive deep freeze have just a little more than a week to apply for federal monies to assist your recovery.

The three Valley counties were among dozens in Texas approved for individual assistance in President Biden’s Major Disaster Declaration issued days after the winter storms.

The declaration cleared the way for aid in the form of FEMA grants for home repairs and temporary housing, and for low-interest loans provided by the Small Business Administration to cover uninsured property losses. Other funding is also available for state and local governments and nonprofit organizations.

The deadline to get your application in is next Thursday, May 20th. To start the process, log on to www.DisasterAssistance.gov