Deadline Thursday To Register To Vote In May City, School District Elections

Thursday is the deadline to register to vote in the May 6th municipal elections across the Valley. There are numerous city and school board races, including mayoral elections in six cities in Cameron and Hidalgo counties.

In Brownsville, residents will elect a new mayor. Four candidates are vying to succeed Trey Mendez who is not running for a second term. Mayors in five other cities are seeking re-election – Pharr, Mercedes, San Benito, Combes, and Los Indios.

In McAllen, three city commission seats are up for election but only the District 4 seat is contested. In Donna, voters will say yes or no to a $120 million school building bond measure. Early voting for the May 6th elections begins April 24th.