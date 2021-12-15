NATIONAL

Deadline Time For HealthCare.gov Coverage That Starts Jan. 1

Fred Cruz
The healthcare.gov website is seen, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 in Fort Washington, Md. Consumers seeking government-subsidized health insurance for next year have through Wednesday to sign up if they want their new plan to start Jan. 1. It’s the first of two deadlines for HealthCare.gov coverage, with increased financial assistance available through President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief legislation.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(AP) — Consumers seeking government-subsidized health insurance for next year have through Wednesday to sign up if they want their new plan to start Jan. 1. It’s the first of two deadlines for HealthCare.gov coverage, with increased financial assistance available through President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief legislation. The last chance will come Jan. 15, for coverage that takes effect Feb. 1. People who are already enrolled don’t have to do anything. If they’re satisfied with their current plan, they will be automatically renewed for 2022. HealthCare.gov and its state-run counterparts are insurance marketplaces that offer taxpayer-subsidized private coverage.

 

