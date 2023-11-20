LOCALTRENDING

Deadly 2-Vehicle Crash In Pharr Leads To Intoxication Manslaughter Charge

Tim Sullivan
A Valley woman has been charged in the suspected drunken driving death of her passenger in a 2-vehicle crash in Pharr this past weekend.

Police say at around midnight Saturday, 22-year-old Yozmara Garcia was driving away from the Monarch Apartments and turning onto Nolana Loop when her Chevrolet Malibu crashed into a Ford Expedition. 22-year-old Roel Solis who was a passenger in the sedan died of injuries sustained in the wreck.

Garcia was jailed on charges of intoxication manslaughter and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

