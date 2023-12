All northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Rutherford Lane in North Austin shere shut down after a deadly crash early Saturday morning.

Travis County EMS said it happened around 5:50 a.m. when an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck collided in the 82-hundred block of the I-35 northbound service road.

A person who was pinned in their vehicle and had to be extracted was pronounced dead at the scene.