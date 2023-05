Drug dealers in Texas could soon be staring at a lifetime prison sentence. There is a bill in the Texas legislature to raise the punishments authored by Republican State Senator Joan Huffman, who says too many Texans are dying from opioid overdoses.

Huffman says dealers who knowingly sell fentanyl to someone that dies from an overdose should be charged with murder. The bill would also let medical examiners list “fentanyl poisoning” on a death certificate.