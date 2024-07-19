Deadly Drunk Driving Crash Gets Alton Woman 10-Year Sentence

10 years in prison is the punishment for an Alton woman who killed another woman in a Memorial Day weekend drunk driving crash two years ago.

Sorely Lizeth Nino was speeding in downtown McAllen after she and some friends had been drinking in the clubs when her Ford Taurus struck another woman who was getting into her parked car. 43-year-old Brenda Belmontes was killed.

Nino, who was 19 at the time, had a blood alcohol level of more than twice the legal limit for driving. She was charged with intoxication manslaughter, which she pleaded guilty to prior to a judge handing down her 10-year prison sentence.