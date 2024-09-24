Deadly Drunk Driving Wreck Lands Pharr Man In Prison

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A 7-year prison sentence has been handed to a Pharr man who killed his friend in a drunken driving wreck. The punishment was imposed against 32-year-old Christian Antonio Salazar after he pleaded guilty to a charge of intoxication manslaughter. The plea led to charges of intoxication assault and driving while intoxicated being dropped.

Pharr police say Salazar, driving a Hyundai Elantra, plowed into the back of a GMC Terrain on East Nolana Loop near Raider Drive early the morning of August 19th 2021. The wreck killed Salazar’s passenger, 31-year-old Carlos Hugo Gonzalez, and injured the driver of the other vehicle. Court records showed the drunken driving arrest was Salazar’s third in five years.