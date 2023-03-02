Deadly Greek Train Crash Prompts Strike; Relatives Give DNA

(AP) — Family members are awaiting the results of DNA testing to identify victims of a train crash that killed nearly 60 people in Greece. Workers, meanwhile, went on strike Thursday, saying the rail system is outdated, underfunded and dangerous.

The government has blamed human error, and a railway official was charged with manslaughter. Meanwhile, emergency crews inched through the mangled remains of passenger carriages in their search for the dead. The collision of a passenger train and a freight train late Tuesday was the country’s deadliest rail crash ever.