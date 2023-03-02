WORLD

Deadly Greek Train Crash Prompts Strike; Relatives Give DNA

jsalinasBy 13 views
0
Workers supported by a crane try to remove debris from the rail lines after a collision in Tempe, about 376 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece, Thursday, March 2, 2023. Emergency workers are searching for survivors and bodies after a passenger train and a freight train crashed head-on in Tempe, central Greece just before midnight Tuesday. It was the country's deadliest rail crash on record. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)

(AP) — Family members are awaiting the results of DNA testing to identify victims of a train crash that killed nearly 60 people in Greece. Workers, meanwhile, went on strike Thursday, saying the rail system is outdated, underfunded and dangerous.

The government has blamed human error, and a railway official was charged with manslaughter. Meanwhile, emergency crews inched through the mangled remains of passenger carriages in their search for the dead. The collision of a passenger train and a freight train late Tuesday was the country’s deadliest rail crash ever.

Walmart To Expand 28 Stores With Health Care Centers In 2024

Previous article

Biden On Visiting East Palestine: I’ll Be Out There At Some Point

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD