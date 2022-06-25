Afghan girl carries a donated matrace after an earthquake in Gayan village, in Paktika province, Afghanistan, Friday, June 24, 2022. A powerful earthquake struck a rugged, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, flattening stone and mud-brick homes in the country's deadliest quake in two decades, the state-run news agency reported. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Nooroozi

Deadly quake a new blow to Afghans reeling from poverty

(AP) — New relief supplies rolled into eastern Afghanistan after this week’s powerful earthquake that state media said killed at least 1,150.

Residents worried about how to rebuild before the harsh winter sets in, only a few months away in the mountainous region. Wednesday’s quake hit one of the poorest corners of Afghanistan, a country already hollowed out by increasing poverty. Thousands were left homeless or injured.

New planeloads of relief supplies arrived Saturday from Pakistan and other countries, and aid groups distributed food, medical supplies and other items.