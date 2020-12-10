Deadly SETX Police-Involved Shooting Called Tragedy For All

A deadly Southeast Texas police-involved shooting involving a 22-year-old African-American is being called a tragedy for everyone.

La Marque Mayor Pro-Team Keith Bell says he knows the man who was killed and feels bad for the family.

Bell, who is Black, declined to reveal the race of the officer saying he was a representative of the city and he wanted to keep the focus on police policies. He did defend the department saying he didn’t believe cops wake up looking to kill people. The shooting happened late last night. The officer is on administrative leave.