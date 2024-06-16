Deadly Shooting At Juneteenth Celebration

Police in a Texas city near Austin say at least two people are dead and more are injured after a shooting at a Juneteenth celebration last night. It happened at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock, about 20 miles north of Austin.

Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said during a news conference the two victims who were killed were bystanders and were not part of an altercation that led to the gunfire.

A concert was taking place at the time, but Banks said the shooting was near the vendors section and not near the stage. Officials say six people were injured, with two children among those taken to area hospitals.