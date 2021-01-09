Deadly Siege Focuses Attention On Capitol Police

This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, of injuries sustained during the riot at the Capitol. A native of South River, N.J., Sicknick served in the New Jersey Air National Guard and went on to a law enforcement career, which his family said was his lifelong dream. He joined the Capitol Police in 2008. (United States Capitol Police via AP)

(AP) — Images of Wednesday’s riot at the Capitol show police completely overwhelmed by rioters who shoved, kicked and punched their way into the building. In one stunning video, a lone police officer tries to hold off a mob from cracking into the lobby. He fails. Rioters attacked police with pipes, sprayed irritants and even planted live bombs found in the area. The rampage shocked the world and left the country on edge, forcing the resignations of three top Capitol security officials over the failure to stop the breach. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died Thursday night from injuries suffered in the riot, the fifth fatality from the riot and violence.