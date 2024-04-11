Deadly Smuggling Run Gets Mission Man A 20-Year Prison Term

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Mission-area man will spend his next 20 years in prison for a human smuggling run that killed two of the men he was smuggling.

The punishment against 35-year-old Mario Oscar Maldonado was in exchange for him pleading guilty to two counts of murder and to a charge of evading arrest. It was the day after Thanksgiving 2021 when Maldonado, hauling 11 undocumented immigrants in the bed of his Ford F-150, was being chased by a DPS trooper north of La Joya.

The pursuit was heading west on Mile 7 Road when Maldonado turned onto Jara Chinas Road. As he sped north, the road turned to dirt, Maldonado lost control of the pickup, it rolled, and two of the immigrants were killed.