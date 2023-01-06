Deadly Smuggling Run Results In Murder Charge Against Sullivan City Man

A murder charge has been filed against a Sullivan City man stemming from a deadly human smuggling crash north of La Joya two months ago.

24-year-old Raul Botello was speeding away from a DPS trooper who had tried to pull him over on Mile 7 Road the morning of November 2nd. But Botello lost control of his pickup truck after turning onto Jara Chinas Road, the truck flipped over several times, and several undocumented immigrants were thrown out.

One man was crushed and killed, and others were seriously and critically hurt. The DPS says the victim who died was from Guatemala. Others were from El Salvador and Mexico, as well as Poland and Romania.