EF1 Tornado Slams Laguna Heights, 1 Dead, Many Injured

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has confirmed that an EF1 tornado struck in Laguna Heights early Saturday morning. A NWS survey team says a preliminary assessment shows wind speeds between 86 and 105 miles an hour when the twister hit just after 4 a.m.

The overnight storm was destructive and deadly. At least one man was killed and at least a dozen other people injured, and damage is extensive. Cameron County Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Hushen says dozens of homes and apartment buildings were blown apart, power lines were torn down, and trees are uprooted. The Port Isabel Event Center is being used as an emergency shelter for storm victims. It is currently sheltering 38 people.

A portion of State Highway 100 is back open between Laguna Heights and South Padre Island as crews work to clear the power lines and other debris.